Pearl Jam Announce 2020 Tour Dates + Festival Appearances

It's been a while since we've heard anything from Pearl Jam, but they just announced a 2020 tour with Pixies, IDLES and White Reaper. The trek will take place across Europe in June and July, and will feature a few festival appearances as well.

Pearl Jam's last run in the U.S. was a brief stint in the summer of 2018, made up of two dates in Seattle, Wash., Missoula, Mont., Chicago, Ill. and Boston, Ma. They played a handful of European shows that year as well, but haven't embarked on a long tour in quite some time.

The three European festival performances for 2020 are at Lollapalooza Stockholm, Rock Werchter in Belgium and Lollapalooza Paris. See the full set of dates below, and hopefully we can anticipate a North American leg as well.

Pearl Jam's latest studio release was 2013's Lightning Bolt, which the group did tour extensively behind. Over recent years, frontman Eddie Vedder did a lot of solo touring around the world, but stayed under the radar for the most part, especially around the time Soundgarden's Chris Cornell passed away. Pearl Jam are one of the only iconic bands from the grunge era remaining who haven't endured the loss of one of its members.

Pearl Jam 2020 Tour Dates

Jun. 23 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle *

Jun. 25 – Berlin, Germany @ Waldbühne *

Jun. 27 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Lollapalooza Stockholm

Jun. 29 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena *

July 2 – Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter

July 5 – Imola, Italy @ Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari ^

July 7 – Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadthalle +

July 10 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park ^+

July 13 – Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena +

July 15 – Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena +

July 17 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion +

July 19 – Paris, France @ Lollapalooza Paris +

July 21 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome +

* = with IDLES

^ = with Pixies

+ = with White Reaper