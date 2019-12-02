Cuomo Signs Nuisance Call Act

Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed the Nuisance Call Act, which closes a loophole in the Do Not Call Registry.

It requires live telemarketers to give consumers the option of being added to the Don Not Call Act.

It also requires telemarketers to have a consumer's written consent before sharing or selling contact information.

The Do No Call law took effect in New York in 2001 and allowed New Yorkers to opt out of receiving recorded or "robocalls."

Cuomo says since the establishment of the national Do No Call Registry, consumers have seen an increase in live telemarketing calls, requiring the change in state law.