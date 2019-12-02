Martin Scorsese Says Don’t Watch ‘The Irishman’ On a Phone

Martin Scorsese’s three-and-a-half-hour epic The Irishman is now streaming on Netflix. That means you can watch it almost anywhere you can get a wifi signal; not just on your television but on a tablet or even a phone. Director Martin Scorsese has a message for those who might to do exactly that: Please don’t.

In an appearance on Popcorn With Peter Travers, Scorsese discussed the challenges of making a movie for Netflix — and the knowledge he had going into it that although Scorsese still loves the theatrical experience, making the movie with the world’s most famous streaming service meant most people would be watching The Irishman at home — or on a subway or a plane or in a car. In response to the idea that we are entering a world where “movies will be made for phones,” Scorsese suggests “if you ever want to see one of my pictures, or most films, please, please don’t look at it on a phone.” Instead, he said it was “maybe” fine if you watched it on “a big iPad.”

You can watch the entire interview below. This portion of the conversation about phones starts around four minutes in:

If Scorsese thinks watching The Irishman looks bad on a phone, wait until he sees what it looks like on an Apple Watch:

Yikes. The Irishman is available now on Netflix.