Utica Police are asking for your help located the suspect in an incident that happened on Sunday at the Fastrac on Genesee Street.

The UPD says that they were called to 1800 Genesee Street at approximately 5:00pm on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Police say that "the individual depicted in the...pictures accidentally discharged a handgun while inside the Fastrac located at 1800 Genesee Street."

According to The Education Fund to Stop Gun Violence, a non-profit whose purpose includes, among other things, “to reduce gun violence in all its forms,” says that each year approximately 500 people die from unintentional shootings annually. On its website the EFSGV, also says that “unintentional firearm injuries account for 37% of nonfatal firearm injuries.”

Fastrac Suspect Photo Courtesy: Utica Police December 2021

In this particular incident reported by the Utica Police Department no one was injured but police would like to speak with him and need your help to identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Utica Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at: (315) 223.3510. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at: www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), online directly at: www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app, available to download for free. Crime Stoppers asks that tips not be submitted through the organization's Facebook page.

Information received by Mohawk Valley Crimestoppers is confidential and is shared with other police agencies.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: The individual pictured is not, at the time of this posting, a suspect in a crime. All persons are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.]

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.

10 Famous Movies That Led To Major Lawsuits