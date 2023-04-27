Take a &#8216;Metal Health&#8217; Day: Quiet Riot Coming to NYS Fair

Take a ‘Metal Health’ Day: Quiet Riot Coming to NYS Fair

Getty Images

A band responsible for one of the heaviest-hitting rock anthems of the 1980s will be crashing the Great New York State Fair this year.

QUIET RIOT

Quiet Riot will take the stage at Chevy Court on Thursday, August 24th for a night of head-banging classics. Showtime is 6 pm. As with all concerts at Chevy Court, admission is free with the price of a State Fair ticket.

CUM ON FEEL THE NOIZE!

Quiet Riot formed in Los Angeles in 1973 with legendary guitarist Randy Rhoads as one of its original members. Rhoads eventually left Quiet Riot to join Ozzy Osbourne's new band, after which Riot briefly dissolved, but they reformed with a new lineup and released their breakthrough 1983 album Metal Health. The album dethroned Michael Jackson's Thriller as the first heavy metal release to reach number 1 on the Billboard 100.

Legacy Recordings
loading...

FUN FACT: Cum on Feel the Noize, arguably Quiet Riot's biggest hit, was actually a cover, originally recorded by the English rock band Slade in 1973.

QUIET RIOT DOCUMENTARY

Quiet Riot also released a critically-acclaimed documentary called Well Now You're Here, There's No Way Back about the band's struggles picking up the pieces after singer Kevin DuBrow's death. The band focuses heavily on DuBrow's close friend and bandmate Frankie Banali.

The movie can be streamed on Amazon Prime. 

Frankie Banali also tragically passed away in 2020 from pancreatic cancer. Despite devastating losses, Quiet Riot forges on.

Concerts That Turned Into Riots

Sometimes shows can get out of control.

The 20 Largest Great New York State Fair Concert Crowds

From pop to rap to country to rock, these are the acts who have brought out the biggest crowds at the Great New York State Fair for the last 50 years. (From NYS Fair data sourced by Syracuse.com)
Filed Under: 2023 new york state fair, great new york state fair, ny state fair concerts, Quiet Riot, who is playing at the new york state fair
Categories: Concerts, Events, Rock, This And That
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR