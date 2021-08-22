10 Day Warehouse Pop-Up Sale in New Hartford is a Shoe Lovers Dream

If your philosophy is you can never have too many shoes, you'll want to attend the pop-up warehouse designer shoe sale coming to New Hartford for ten days only. Get huge discounts on hundreds of brand-name shoes.

Over 20,000 shoes from more than 200 designers is a shoe lover's dream. The Warehouse Sale will be at Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford on Friday, August 27th. It'll run through Sunday, September 5. Not only will you pay 40 to 80 percent less on brand name shoes, if you're a VIP member, you can also get a Buy 2 Get 1 Free coupon on women's and men's brand name shoes during the Grand Opening Sale. Sign up at Shoewarehousesale.com.

What To Expect

The largest selection of brand-name shoes, including Guess, Calvin Klein, Coach, Ugg, and Timberland. You can see the full list at Shoewarehousesale.com/brand-name

No seasonal markups

All shoes 40-80% off

Additional discounts and coupons for VIP members

Women's sizes 5 - 11 and men's sizes 7 - 11 will be available. Half sizes, narrow and wide widths also available

Hours: Mon-Wed 11am-7pm, Thur 11am-8pm, Fri-Sat 10am-8pm, and Sun 11am-6pm.

The Shoe Warehouse Pop-Up sale will be located near the Sangertown Square Mall entrance to Target in the former Forever 21 store. Over 20,000 thousand shoes from more than 200 designers will be available at wholesale prices. But once they're gone, they're gone.

If you're looking for a deal on a new pair of sandals for the last few weeks of summer. Or you need a new pair of boots for the upcoming winter season. Maybe you just want a brand-name pair of heels to go with that fancy dress and don't want to pay designer prices. It never hurts to just take a look. Although at 80% off, it may be hard to not come home with all three.

