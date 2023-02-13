“Demon Dog” of Upstate New York Finds Home, Owners are “In Love”

Ralphie -- the problematic pooch who went viral after being labeled a "demon" by the Niagara SPCA -- has finally found his forever home!

Back in January, the Niagara County SPCA posted a tongue-in-cheek description of the 26-pound French bulldog:

Meet Ralphie. At first glance, he's an adorable highly sought after, young dog. People should be banging down our doors for him. We promise you, that won't be the case. Ralphie is a terror in a somewhat small package. What could go wrong with a 26lb dog, right? We're sure you're thinking: my ankles will be just fine. We'd caution- proceed at your own risk.

The original post went on to speculate that Ralphie probably didn't receive much discipline growing up. He apparently had been re-homed and brought back to the shelter more than once. They surmised that it would take the "Mother of Dragons" to tame him, or someone who would put up with "zero crap."

RALPHIE FINDS HIS FOREVER HOME

The Niagara SPCA posted an update on "their favorite devil" on February 4th: His new owner is completely in love! They did admit Ralphie was a nipper, but was something they were working on. They said Ralphie was a big fan of hot dogs, and they were being used as training incentives.

I think the biggest takeaway from Ralphie's story is the genius PR maneuvering by the Niagara SPCA. The shelter's colorful description of him seemed to capture people's imagination. It's also human nature to want to attempt the impossible, as evidenced by the flood of inquiries they received.

Here's wishing Ralphie and his new owner a lifetime of happiness together!

