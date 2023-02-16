“Demon” Dog Returned to SPCA Again, Funds Being Raised for Training

The saga continues for Ralphie the "Demon" Dog of Western New York: His latest owner has returned him to the Niagara SPCA after just two weeks.

In an unfortunate update on their Facebook page, the Niagara SPCA said:

She now understands that Ralphie IS that good-looking bad boy everyone's mama warns them about.

Niagara SPCA via Facebook

French bulldogs are an extremely popular breed in America, which is why previous owners have had a hard time looking past Ralphie's cute face into the demonic soul within. He seems to have extreme behavioral problems that need to be addressed by a professional.

The shelter is not giving up on Ralphie, however. The post went on to say Ralphie is being enrolled in a 6-week obedience training program.

The company implementing the training is YourEveryDayK9 of Western New York. The program costs around $6,000, and the Niagara SPCA is hoping to recoup that in donations from Ralphie the Demon Dog's newfound fans.

Ralphie's first day of school is February 20th.

"DEMON" DOG GOES VIRAL

Back in January, the Niagara SPCA went viral with their playful-but-honest description of the difficult doggy named Ralphie. The original adoption post labeled him a "fire-breathing demon" and a "whole jerk, not even half." It also said it would take the "Mother of Dragons" to discipline him.

The SPCA has already begun vetting new homes. The would-be adopter should be local to Western New York, taking Ralphie's continued K9 training into consideration. They also stress who should NOT apply:

Believers that all Ralphie needs is love. He will totally exploit that.

Those who think our restrictions of no other animals or no kids do not apply to them. Just no. Ralphie has a bite history. You should not want that for your child — 2-legged or 4 (but possibly 3).

We wish Ralphie nothing but success with his upcoming education.

