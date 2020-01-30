DEC Officers Rescue Sad and Emaciated Bear Cub in Old Forge

A bear cub is getting much needed care after being rescued in Old Forge.

An Old Forge resident reported seeing a small, malnourished bear wandering around his property for several days.

The little bear was captured and transported to a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

Bears are often spotted wandering around Old Forge, often looking for food, and sometimes encouraged by tourists who try to feed them. Just a reminder: it's illegal to feed deer or bears in Old Forge.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Hopefully, this little guy gets the care he needs, and then is able to return to the woods to live out his life. For now, he's still pretty cute.