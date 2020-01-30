Put Old Boxes to Good Use at Cardboard Sled Races

Grab those old boxes lying around the house and put them to good use at the Cardboard Sled Races.

Build and decorate your cardboard sled. Then get ready to race at The Lanterns on Saturday, Feb. 1st at 1pm. The best part - all proceed benefit the American Heart Association.

Materials Allowed:

-Cardboard

-Duck Tape

-Glue

-String

-Paint/Decorations

There will be prizes for the fastest sled, saddest sled, and best in show.

The entry fee is $10 per racer for the first run. Additional runs are available for $5 per racer at the event. Registration is from noon-1pm or you can get tickets in advance.

All proceeds benefit 'Team Joshman' and the American Heart Association at America's Greatest Heart Run & Walk. You can also sign up at the Sled Race to walk with "Team Joshman" in the Heart Run & Walk to receive an authentic Cardboard Classic Race shirt.