Pepperoni Stuffed Pizza Sandwiches Recalled May Be Something Else

Some people got a surprise when they opened their pepperoni stuffed pizza sandwich. The product inside turned out to be meatball stuffed sandwiches. The USDA reports a recall of the Banquest labeled product.

In addition to the mislabeling, the meatball stuffed pizza sandwiches also contain soy, a product many find allergic. Here's what's to look for on the label.

“Banquet MEGA SANDWICHES PEPPERONI STUFFED PIZZA” with lot code “5659915510” and BEST IF USED BY date of “MAY/29/2020;” and lot code “5659918410” and BEST IF USED BY date of “JUN/27/2020��� on the package label. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 46299” printed on the package next to the lot code.

These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide, including Walmart stores. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. More information is available at USDA.com