Save This Cool 1868 Upstate Octagon House For Only $49,900

I love looking at real estate websites for weird, unusual homes and properties. I can't afford to buy any of them, but I like to dream. However, this little octagon gem tucked away in Copake is so cool it's tempting to break out the checkbook....until I realize it's overdrawn by $43....but I digress.

The house was originally built for Dr. John D. Reynolds in 1868 during a time when a octagon house was at it's height. You don't see many of these houses, but it's actually one of more than 100 eight-sided abodes built in NY state. There are three including this one Columbia County. Currently this is the only one for sale.

Le me channel my inner Chip and Joanna Gaines, "So, are you ready for your Octagon Fixer Upper?" Here's a link to the listing on www.realtor.com

Here are a few more photos from the listing.