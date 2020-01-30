A Converted School Bus is Your Ride to a Dream Vacation in CNY

The wheels on the bus may go round and round, but it doesn't often include a fireplace and a cozy bed. Unless it's this unusual "skoolie" in CNY.

If you've always wanted to try out life in a tiny house, or just love staying somewhere off the beaten path, the Happy Camper Bus is the place for you. A converted school bus, the Happy Camper Bus, also known as a 'skoolie' is your ideal cozy retreat. It's a cabin on wheels nestled in a 60 acre nature sanctuary in Taberg, NY. It even has its own private campsite area with a campfire ring.

Credit: Wellneste/AirBnB

The Happy Camper Bus is the perfect getaway, especially if you love the outdoors. The 60 acre campground features river frontage, hiking trails, a volleyball pit, ponds, chickens - you can even bring your dogs along.

Credit: Wellneste/AirBnB

Rates start at just $79 per night, while the camper can accommodate up to 4 people (but it's one bedroom, so you'd better really like those people).

Credit: Wellneste/AirBnB

To make your reservations, visit The Happy Camper Bus on AirBnB.