The 10 Most Romantic Restaurants in Utica for Valentine’s Day
When February arrives, you know what that means: Valentine's Day. Are you ready to make reservations? The restaurants are ready for you.
There are LOTS of options in Central New York, and especially in Utica. We've done some research and taken the guesswork out of the equation. No excuses. All you need to do is look at our list of eateries, pick one, and give them a call to make your reservation. Compiled from reviews on Yelp's website, here are The 10 Most Romantic Restaurants in Utica for Valentine's Day:
- The Tailor and the Cook (315-793-7444), 94 Genesee Street
- Motus (315-624-9090), 234 Genesee Street
- Trattoria Calabria (315-724-0019), 706 Culver Avenue
- Aquavino (315-732-0116), 16 Harbor Lock Road East
- Tavolo (315-732-9356), 131 North Genesee Street
- Ambassador Restaurant (315-507-3953), 537 Albany Street
- The Willows (315-765-0271), 900 Culver Avenue
- Ocean Blue Restaurant & Oyster Bar (315-735-2583), 118 Columbia Street
- Bella Regina (315-732-2426), 239 Genesee Street
- Apsara Restaurant Cambodian & Thai (315-864-3499), 32 Bank Place