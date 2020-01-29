Moonlight Trail Night at Delta Lake ~ Dogs Welcome

Here's a fun event for everyone, including the family dog, at Delta Lake State Park in Rome.

Positively Rome and Relay For Life of Rome present the 6th Annual Moonlight Trail Night at Delta Lake State Park Saturday, February 22, at 6 pm. Admission is a $5 donation to benefit the Rome Relay for Life. Kids 8 and under are free. Well mannered, leashed dogs are also welcome.

Photos from 2019:

Enjoy these fun events:

If snow permits - FREE horse-drawn SLEIGH rides. There will be a wagon if we don't have enough snow

groomed trails for walking, snowshoeing and cross country skiing

lantern-lit trails (about 1 mile)

shorter family walk (about 1/2 mile)

food trucks, coffee, bake sale

fire pit to keep warm

music