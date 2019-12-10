One CNY Town Ranked in Top Ten Best Christmas Towns in America

The Travel Channel recently released a list of its top ten Best Christmas Towns in America, and low and behold, one gem from central New York is on it.

Skaneateles, New York, located in the Finger Lakes, made the list for its dedicated Christmas spirit, and if you've taken one look at the town's event calendar for December, you know there's a lot of holiday fun to be had.

Every year, Skaneateles hosts the World's Smallest Christmas Parade to kick off the festivities and throughout the final month of the year, weekends are packed with Christmas activities. This year, Dickens Christmas runs every weekend through December 23 and features Christmas caroling, horse-drawn carriage rides and chances to meet Father Christmas, according to the Travel Channel. Weekends in Skaneateles also offer opportunities to grab breakfast with Santa Claus and hear the sounds of the season with local band holiday performances.

For the full calendar of events for spending the Christmas season in Skaneateles, visit the town's website here. I think it might just be time to plan a trip to this nationally-recognized holiday wonderland in our own backyard!