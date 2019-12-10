The U.S. Department of Justice has announced the guilty plea of Nihad Rosic of Utica for providing material support to terrorists.

According to officials, Rosic and associates agreed to provide money and materials to Abdullah Ramo Pazara and others who engaged in combat against various entities and personnel in Syria and elsewhere. That combat is said to have led to the premediated murders of people abroad.

The U.S. Department of Justice says the following individuals were also named in the indictment: Ramiz Zijad Hodzic, his wife Sedina Unkic Hodzic, and Armin Harcevic, all of St. Louis County, Missouri, and Mediha Medy Salkicevic, of Schiller Park, Illinois. All defendants were charged and convicted of conspiring to provide material support and resources to terrorists.

U.S. Department of Justice officials say, in May of 2014 Rosic had direct contact with Pazara concerning plans to travel to Syria to engage in said combat.

As a result of the guilty plea, Rosic faces up to 15 years imprisonment and/or fines up to $250,000 per count. A final decision will be levied by a federal judge per U.S. Sentencing Guidelines.

Several local and national agencies were involved in the lengthy and at times complex investigation.