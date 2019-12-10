Central New York Mansion For Sale for Just $50,000

Chip and Joanna Gaines would probably love to take a crack at this place. But YOU may have a better shot.

Even though the stars of TV's Fixer Upper real estate show are famous, it will take more than fame to claim this cool property for sale in Auburn, New York. It's a Civil War-era mansion built in 1861, with 6,000 square feet and 10 bedrooms, and it's in need of a lot of love (and money) to turn it around. It's located at 113 North Street, was built by banker James Seymour, and subsequently named for him.

The city of Auburn currently owns the house after acquiring it earlier this year through a property tax foreclosure. Auburn's Mayor Michael Quill says the city is putting it up for sale for just $50,000. Buyers will have until 5 PM on Wednesday, December 18, to submit offers. The home will go to the buyer with the best plan for restoration and intended use for the property.

The city of Auburn believes a healthy and functional Seymour Mansion would dramatically improve the city's tax base. See the full listing (along with both current and historical photos) here, through the Michael DeRosa Exchange, or at civilewareramansion.com.