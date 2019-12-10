Decorate Your Home With These Christmas Movie Items

Do you love Christmas movies? This year decorate your house with classic parts of your favorite movies.

Red Ryder BB Gun Rifle

If you love A Christmas Story, this is a must for your collection. You could set it near the tree, or even above the mantle.

Christmas Vacation Clear Glass Griswold Moose Mug

You'll love drinking eggnog, or any other holiday beverage out of your Moose Mugs from Christmas Vacation.

Advent Calendar House from Christmas Vacation

Did you ever fall in love with the Griswold's advent calendar? You could own one in your home too.

A Christmas Story Leg Lamp

It's a major award in your living room!

It's a Wonderful Life Inspired Christmas Angel Bell

Every time a bell rings, an angel gets it's wings.