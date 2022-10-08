18 Surprising Things That Are Allowed on an Airplane [GALLERY]

As I frustratedly sat at my kitchen table playing Tetris while trying to fit all of my liquids and gels into a quart-sized bag for an upcoming flight, I found myself wondering how people pack for extended trips with ounce limitations and how in the world they fit everything they need into a small baggie.

I found myself wondering if people just pop into a store once they’ve reached their destination to buy what they need for the length of their trip and then toss whatever is left over before they hop on their return flight home. Or, do people spend the money to check their luggage so that they can take full-sized toiletries with them? I have to think there are a lot of people like me who do their best to save where able and just pack what they can into a small carry-on and cross their fingers for the best.

As I packed, I kept stopping to check the TSA website to see if what I was packing had to be crammed into the small bag or if I could pop it into my carry-on luggage. In case you were wondering, according to the TSA, makeup in a solid or powder form is allowed in your carry-on and checked bags with no quantity or size limitations. Additionally, the TSA says that if you’re packing deodorant, stick deodorant can be packed in your carry-on or checked bag as long as it is a powder or crystal. Any other form has to be smaller than 3.4 ounces and put in your quart-sized bag.

With all of the restrictions on personal care items, I started to wonder about other things that can and can’t be taken in a personal bag or carry-on and some of the more bizarre things I discovered are allowed were interesting while others were just mind-boggling.

