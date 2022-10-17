Only Two Hours From Central New York, the PA Grand Canyon Is a Wonder That Must Be Seen

How many times have you been stopped in your tracks in the few days by the sheer beauty of the fall foliage this year?

Those who know things about weather conditions and leaves were convinced that this Fall would be a boring brown one thanks to such dry weather all summer but luckily for us, that is not the case. The world around us exploded into a kaleidoscope of colors.

While there may only be a week or two of excellent leaf-peeping conditions left, there’s still time to visit the PA Grand Canyon for some of the most impressive and sweeping fall foliage views around.

The Pennsylvania Grand Canyon is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania a two-hour drive from Central New York, near Mansfield University. Wellsboro is a quintessential all-American town where folks stop strangers on the sidewalk to say hello or plop down next to them on a park bench to comment on the weather.

Wellsboro is the kind of town that stepped right out of a Hallmark movie with fantastic eateries, locally owned stores that line Main Street, a movie theater, and even a park for the kids to run around. Wellsboro has a slew of lodging options, all entirely reasonably priced. And, if you can’t resist bargain shopping even while away for a weekend, there’s even a thrift store packed to the gills with treasures.

While the world refers to it as the Pennsylvania or PA Grand Canyon, its actual name is the Pine Creek Gorge and it stretches for over 45 miles with depths of nearly 150 feet. There are walking, hiking trails, and even an observation tower – if you’re brave enough to climb it. The Pennsylvania Grand Canyon is a sight to be seen and even if you're unable to climb, bike, or hike, you will be able to as there are handicapped-accessible paths that offer breathtaking views.

