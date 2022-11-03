Sleep Under the Stars at This Unconventional Hotel in Upstate New York

If you're someone who likes to feel as though you are one with nature, this unique hotel in New York's Catskill mountains will fulfill all of your nature oneness fantasies!

Upstate New York's Catskill mountains are famous for their sprawling mountainous peaks, diverse landscape and terrain, wildlife, and a general feeling of peacefulness. But, New York's Catskills has also become known in recent years, as a fantastic place for nature lovers to glamp when they just don't feel like completely roughing it.

Tucked away in the southern portion of the Catskill mountains near Bethel Woods is a one-of-a-kind Geo Dome. This massive clear bubble dome allows campers to sleep under the stars and up close to nature.

According to its listing, the Geo Dome can accommodate over 16 people and works on a "bring your own bed" system. In other words, you can bring an air mattress or camping mat, or even just a sleeping bag, and configure your bedding inside the dome however you'd like.

The Geo Dome is located on a working farm where you'll be surrounded by farm animals and by woodland creatures alike.

The Geo Dome offers heat in the winter (can you imagine laying in bed and looking out as snow falls all around you) as well as a variety of activities such as exploring local state parks, gathering around the fire, and even cuddling up to farm animals.

The property also offers tours of the full-service recording studio which is located on the property as well as the property's fiber arts workshop space where the fur from the farm's Angora rabbits is transformed into lovely winter accessories.

