Is Cornell Chicken Really Syracuse New York’s Most Popular Food?

If you've grown up in the Central New York region, you may assume salt potatoes would be Syracuse's most popular food. However, that isn't the case.

The New York Times has named Cornell Chicken as the main dish of Syracuse. For those that don't know, Cornell Chicken is actually a pretty common dish and recipe here in Upstate New York.

Most of the fire departments and churches in Upstate New York use some variation of this recipe for Cornell Chicken we are about to share with you. First though, a little history lesson.

Bob Baker was a professor of food science at Cornell University. Baker traveled the world innovating how people eat and view chicken. He helped invent chicken nuggets, turkey ham, and poultry hot dogs. However, his simple recipe for Cornell Chicken is his local claim to fame.

He spent his entire academic life at Cornell University (1957-1989), and published some 290 research papers. In 1970 he founded the university's Institute of Food Science and Marketing. Baker was elected a fellow of the Institute of Food Technologists in 1997. In addition to creating the chicken nugget, he is also responsible for a revolutionary way to bind breading to chicken, co-invented the machine responsible for deboning chicken and created the chicken and turkey hot dogs and turkey ham.

Baker's famous recipe for Cornell Chicken was actually innovated while Baker was at Penn State, but never gained appreciation until he joined the faculty of Cornell. This is where the legend was born. Today, many world class cooks use a variation of this recipe. Bobby Flay dedicated an episode of "Barbecue Addiction: Bobby's Basics" to this famous chicken.

You can find all the ingredients, and the full recipe, by Clicking Here.

