Creepy Doll Available On CraigsList At No Charge
If you're looking to add an extremely creepy piece of decor to your home, someone in New Hartford has your back.
Posted on CraigsList, someone found this doll:
I found this old doll out in the back woods after a tree fell. If there’s anyone who’d like it it’s free. Don’t want to throw it out if any collector might be able to restore it."
Why was the doll under a tree? Was it haunted? Did this person just release a curse to the area? Probably not to any of those crazy theories.
For those that don't know, the doll is being called a Vogue Doll. What are those? Vogue dolls have their roots back to 1922. They are highly collectible, when they are found in boxes and not trees.