Become A Glamourous Superstar- Tik Tok / Reels Creators Needed In Utica New York

Could you use some extra cash? Turn to CraigsList. A current posting is looking for Tik Tok and Reels creators.

The ad titled "Tik Tok / Reels Creator" has been posted on the Utica's CraigsList gigs section. The ad is searching for a female age 18-26 to create Tik Toks and Reels for the outdoors niche.

We are a company that is active in the outdoors niche. We are looking for a creator that can create Tik Toks and Reels for our clients. Content will be instructional, inspirational, entertaining and all will be sfw(safe for work)."

The duties described are as followed:

1) We will create a script and you will need to film yourself with a good quality phone following the script.

2) The pay starts at $20 per hour and can be more depending on experience.

If you currently have a Tik Tok or Reels account please send us the link.

Independent Film Crew Coming to Utica Needs Actors and Houses

If it has always been your dream to be involved in some capacity in a movie, then your chance may be here before you know it. An independent film crew is coming to shoot their movie in Utica and they are in need of some assistance.

Paul Buckley is with the City of Utica and he is reaching out to the general public on behalf of the film producers who are coming to visit the area in May. The filming of the movie will begin on July 1st and will be completed by July 20th. Buckley says there are certain requests this film crew has and he's looking for the help of the public.

