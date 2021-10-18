Powerful Skilled Food Photographers Can Now Cash In Huge And Make A Killing Here In Utica Today

Do you love sharing photos of your dinner on social media? Here in the Utica area, you can turn those photos into cash.

According to an ad on the Utica CraigsList, the social media app Snappr is looking for more photographers who are available to do food shoots in the Utica area.

Our ideal photographer:

- has a DSLR camera

- is able to do shoots on-site (in-restaurant)

- is available between 10 AM and 5 PM

Here's what the shoots will entail:

1) These food shoots are 2, 2.5 or 3 hours in length.

2) The photo shoots will be done in-restaurants in the area.

3) Photographers need to take top-down shots of 5-15 of each of that restaurant's popular menu items

You could have multiple bookings per day (depending on your availability and the restaurants' schedule). Honestly, no editing tasks are truly needed. Once you snap the photos, the photographer just sends the RAW files within 48 hours after the shoot.

What kind of compensation does this job pay? According to the posting, it could pay $96.85 per 2-hr shoot / $116.35 per 2.5-hr shoot and $135.85 per 3-hr shoot.

If you are interested and would like to be a part of our photography community, please apply here and we’ll review your application then get back to you at the soonest possible time."

You can read all the info on CraigsList.

