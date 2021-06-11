Would You Trust Buying A Goat Off Of The Syracuse CraigsList?

When it comes to CraigsList, shopping can be sketchy. Would you consider buying a goat off of the Syracuse CraigsList?

Currently, at the time of this story being published, a Kiko Goat Buck is for sale for $350 out of Cazenovia:

Kiko Goat Buck for sale. Purebred, but does not have papers. I have kept most of his daughters so time for him to move on. This buck is pasture kept and not a pet."

Shockingly, this ad isn't the only goat one. Another ad is posted for "Goats Alpine & Nubian purebred" for $200 out of Bernhards Bay:

We have Purebred Alpine and Purebred Nubian, Buckling and Doelings. I also have 2 beautiful halfbred doelings . These are dairy goats they will be large size. They will have horns as nature intended."

Honestly, it seems like buying goats is a real thing on CraigsList. A Nigerian dwarf goat baby can be yours for $100 out of Copenhagen. Or, if you like baby goats, a Goat-mini can be yours for $225 out of Marcellus:

Lovely mini bottle fed girl, pygmy nigerian mix. Loves attention, loves frolicking and free range. Loves to be with you and will go for walks on leash."

Or some Bottle Fed Goat Kids can be yours for $250:

These guys come from very friendly parents. The sire is a silkie fainter and dam is pygmy."

Honestly, what is the deal with Syracuse and goats for sale? When people think Syracuse, do they think goats? Also, is CraigsList a sketchy place to buy them?

