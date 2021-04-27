Why is “Divorce Court” Advertising on Utica Craigslist?

You can find some pretty strange things on Craigslist. We've seen someone searching for an individual to "be naked" at their sister's wedding, we've seen major television networks post ads for obese people, and for mountain men. The latest ad on Utica Craigslist is searching for divorced couples.

Get our free mobile app

The ad says the popular television show, "Divorce Court" is seeking "real couples on the verge of divorce or breaking up."

Are you DONE and ready to call it quits?

Have you contemplated DIVORCE but need advice?

Do you have a SMALL CLAIM against your spouse, partner, or ex that needs to be settled?

Do you suspect your spouse or long-term partner of CHEATING?

Has your spouse’s ADDICTION ruined your relationship?

How do I apply to be on the show?

According to the ad on Craigslist, all you have to do is email the following pieces of information to beontheshow@divorcecourt.com.

Both parties names and ages

Both parties phone numbers

Photos of both parties

City/State

A brief stories about your issue

The ad also specifies you must discuss being on the show and it must be agreed upon together before sending in your information.

If you're selected to take part in the show, you will receive free airfare, hotel, and "compensation based on the story." To me, that sounds like the juicer of a story you have, the better chance you have of being selected. The ad specifies compensation is up to $940 per couple, $470 each total.

Would you ever put your personal story out there like that just for money? Or maybe revenge? Would your soon-to-be ex agree to being on the show? Let us know inside the station app.