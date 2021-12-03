COVID-19 cases among the fully vaccinated residents in New York State have gone up by nearly 30,000 in just two weeks. As of November 15, 2021, there had been 151,316 laboratory-confirmed breakthrough cases in fully vaccinated New Yorkers, according to the New York State Health Department. There had been 9,636 hospitalizations of fully vaccinated residents.

151,316 laboratory-confirmed breakthrough cases of COVID-19 among fully-vaccinated people in New York State, which corresponds to 1.2% of the population of fully-vaccinated people 12-years or older. 9,636 hospitalizations with COVID-19 among fully-vaccinated people in New York State, which corresponds to 0.08% of the population of fully-vaccinated people 12-years or older.

According to the most recent data, there are now 179,502 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 among the fully vaccinated. That's an increase of 28,186 between the data reported on November 15 and the data reported on November 29.

179,502 laboratory-confirmed breakthrough cases of COVID-19 among fully-vaccinated people in New York State, which corresponds to 1.4% of the population of fully-vaccinated people 12-years or older. 11,051 hospitalizations with COVID-19 among fully-vaccinated people in New York State, which corresponds to 0.09% of the population of fully-vaccinated people 12-years or older.

If you take a look back at the data reported for the month of November 2021, there have been 42,122 fully vaccinated people who have caught COVID-19. As far as fully vaccinated hospitalizations, a total of 2,007 New Yorkers were hospitalized in November, according to the data reported.

New York's Health Department reported that as of Nov. 8,

137,380 laboratory-confirmed breakthrough cases of COVID-19 among fully-vaccinated people in New York State, which corresponds to 1.1% of the population of fully-vaccinated people 12-years or older. 9,044 hospitalizations with COVID-19 among fully-vaccinated people in New York State, which corresponds to 0.07% of the population of fully-vaccinated people 12-years or older.

Even though health officials consider the vaccine to be an effective defense against COVID-19, there has been a decline in the rate of protection, according to the NYS Department of Health,

For the week of May 3, 2021, the estimated vaccine effectiveness shows fully-vaccinated New Yorkers had a 91.8% lower chance of becoming a COVID-19 case, compared to unvaccinated New Yorkers. Although this effectiveness measure declined through mid-July, this decline then ceased. In the week of October 18, 2021, fully-vaccinated New Yorkers had a 79.0% lower chance of becoming a COVID-19 case, compared to unvaccinated New Yorkers.

Governor Hochul Confirms 5 Cases of COVID-19 Omicron Variant in New York

On December 2, Governor Hochul confirmed that there are five known cases of the Omicron variant in New York State.

As I've said since we first became aware of the emergence of the Omicron variant and said earlier today, it was only a matter of time before it was detected here in New York State. I want to thank Mayor de Blasio and his team for working closely with us in this effort to detect the Omicron variant and for our joint pandemic efforts. I also want all New Yorkers to know that we are prepared for this and will continue to communicate openly with New Yorkers as we work closely with our partners at the national, state and local level. Thanks to the life-saving tools at our disposal, like vaccines and boosters, we have the tools in our arsenal to fight this pandemic - including the Delta and Omicron variants. I urge every New Yorker to take the necessary steps to keep themselves and their communities safe: get vaccinated, get boosted and wear a mask.

Here's What You Need to Know About the COVID-19 Omicron Variant

Here's what we know about the Omicron variant so far,

1. It originated in South Africa and has since been found in Great Britain, Isreal, and other countries,

The B.1.1.529 variant was first reported to WHO from South Africa on 24 November 2021.

Photo by Jacques Nel on Unsplash

2. According to the World Health Organization the Omicron variant has many mutations,

This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning.

Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash

3. Omicron poses a higher threat of reinfection,

Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other VOCs.

Photo by Rex Pickar on Unsplash

4. Omicron seems to have the potential to spread at a faster rate than other variants of COVID-19,

This variant has been detected at faster rates than previous surges in infection, suggesting that this variant may have a growth advantage.

Photo by Martin Sanchez on Unsplash

5. The WHO is reminding people that previous safety protocols should remain in place to help prevent infection from Omicron,

Individuals are reminded to take measures to reduce their risk of COVID-19, including proven public health and social measures such as wearing well-fitting masks, hand hygiene, physical distancing, improving ventilation of indoor spaces, avoiding crowded spaces, and getting vaccinated.

Photo by Tai's Captures on Unsplash

6. The doctor who first discovered the Omicron variant, Dr. Angelique Coetzee, says the symptoms, so far, have been mild,

What we are seeing clinically in South Africa — and remember I’m at the epicenter of this where I’m practicing — is extremely mild, for us [these are] mild cases. We haven’t admitted anyone, I’ve spoken to other colleagues of mine and they give the same picture.

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

