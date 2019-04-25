4 Reasons You Should Get A Booth At The World’s Largest Yard Sale

If you haven't been to the World's Largest Yard Sale before, this is definitely the year you should do it. Seriously...not only is it a great day to find some savings, but it's a great day to actually be there SELLING stuff, because you get to keep all the money you make if you are a vendor!

Currently, we're looking for people to sign up for a booth to sell things. And when I say things, the list of things you can sell is massive. Household items, toys, games, furniture, clothes, jewelry, crafts, antiques or collectibles and more!

We accept Yard/Garage participants, Flea Market Vendors, Crafters, Home Based Companies, Small Retail Businesses. Home Businesses/Home-Based Companies are those who work from home, book parties, run own internet company, etc., such as Avon-Mary Kay-Pampered Chef-Home Interiors-Candle/Jewelry, etc.

Some things that can NOT be sold include Animals, Tobacco, Firearms, Weapons, Alcohol, Suggestive or Provocative Items. Plus, no food or beverages can be sold at a booth without prior approval by Townsquare Live Events.

With that being said, if you fall into the "accepted" category - we'd love to have you! Here's five reasons why you should get a booth with us:

4. IT'S CALLED 'THE WORLD'S LARGEST YARD SALE' FOR A REASON! LOTS OF PEOPLE WILL BE IN ATTENDANCE!

Last year, we had over two thousand shoppers come to this event, and this year we're looking to make that number even HIGHER! It's the perfect way for you to make money.

3. YOU CAN DE-CLUTTER YOUR HOME IN TIME FOR SUMMER!

It's the time of year where everyone is beginning their spring cleaning process. So why not also de-clutter your home, and bring the stuff you don't need anymore to our sale? You may not find something useful anymore, but I'm sure one of our shoppers might need it for something! Bring it over - make a profit!

2. YOU CAN GET MORE STUFF TO REPLACE THE STUFF YOU DE-CLUTTERED (LOL!)

This is the excuse I use 90% of the time when I go shopping. "WOW I NEED THIS!" And you might need something you find there! But you won't know

1. YOU COULD PLAN A WEEKEND GETAWAY WITH THE MONEY YOU MAKE!

Depending on what you're selling, you have the potential to make a pretty penny - so why not de-clutter your home and instead of replacing with new things, plan a weekend getaway with the family? Put the kids to work selling some things, collect the money, and go away to for a weekend as a family. Nothing better than enjoying time together after working hard!

The World's Largest Yard Sale is happening June 15th at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds. You can get a booth online, by mailing in the form at the link above, or by calling our business office at 315-736-9500.

We'll see you there. Bring your goods!