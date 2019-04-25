Utica Police Warn Of Phone Scam

Utica Police are warning residents of a phone scam.

Police say they've received numerous complaints from people who say they received phone calls from various law enforcement agencies across the county, demanding money and other information.

Some callers were told they had open warrants that they needed to address.

The UPD says don't to give out personal information over the phone, do not send money and don't always believe your caller ID.

You can go to consumer.ftc.gov for more information on how to protect yourself and spot phone scams.