Cop Leaves Loaded Gun inside Hudson Valley School

A police officer from the Hudson Valley left a loaded gun inside a local school.

A Kingston police officer left his personal loaded firearm in a bathroom at the SUNY Ulster Kingston Campus, according to Rise Up Kingston.

"Luckily the person who found it, didn't decide to use it. But, we've seen it so many times - so many things could have happened," Rise Up Kingston wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

Rise Up Kingston reports that Kingston Mayor Steve Noble confirmed the incident and mentioned the unnamed officer has been disciplined and will be trained on the proper use of firearms.

Kingston police chief Egidio Tinti says the incident was reported to him right away, according to NewsSource. He added the officer was disciplined and had to attend training regarding safe storage and handling of firearms.

A call for comment from police hasn't been returned as of this writing. We will update this article if more information is learned.