A two-mile ice skating trail in New York is the perfect way to get in some family fun during our Central New York winter.

Lake Placid, about 3 hours from Utica, once hosted the Winter Olympics and is still home to Olympic training facilities, but it's not just for athletes. The quaint village has shops, restaurants, spas, and the opportunity to participate in a wide range of winter activities.

Credit: Lake Placid ADK/Facebook

In the middle of the village is Mirror Lake. During the winter, when the lake has frozen over, dogsleds cruise the snow-covered ice, there are pond hockey games and recreational skaters take advantage of the free 2 mile plowed track that circumnavigates the entire lake.

Credit: Lake Placid ADK/Facebook

The best place to access to the trail is the Lake Placid Public Beach.



The 2-mile long Mirror Lake ice track was first cleared in 2013, and has been active ever since. Once the ice forms to a safe thickness, the track is open to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Credit: Lake Placid ADK/Facebook

For all the information you need to plan your day trip to Mirror Lake and Lake Placid, visit lakeplacid.com.