Here’s How Long Your Truck Can Idle In New York

There is a New York State law that prevents certain vehicles from idling too long and it comes with a heavy duty fine!

If you own a bigger truck or van or piece of heavy equipment, the NYS DEC wants to remind you that even in these cold temps, there are certain rules to keep in mind.

NYS Environmental Conservation Law, 6 NYCRR, Subpart 217-3, prohibits heavy duty vehicles, including non-diesel and diesel trucks and buses with a gross vehicle weight rating of more than 8,500 pounds, from idling for more than five minutes at a time. The idling regulation is enforced by DEC Conservation Officers. You may be fined from $500 to $18,000 in the case of a first violation.