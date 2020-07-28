Bonded Rottweilers Up For Adoption

If you have experience with Rotties and have room for both of them to run and play in the country, then maybe you can be their human.

These two gorgeous Rottweilers are looking for a home together! Daisy & Reggie are mother and son bonded Rotties, whose owner is having a hard time managing on her own. They are both fixed, house trained, and good with other animals. Please note: these dogs are NOT at Delaware Valley Humane Society. Please direct all inquiries to 607-727-5129. Must be approved through Delaware Valley Humane Society! They get a bit territorial over children so we are suggesting a home without small kids. They are used to the country life ❤️(who doesn't love country living !?)

So, what does it take to adopt from the Delaware Valley Humane Society?

*Fill out and submit an application. Adoption Application

*Applicants must be 21 years of age or older.

*Provide two personal references

*Provide a Veterinarian reference to verify that you have an account in good standing, that past and current animals were kept up to date on vaccinations & spayed/neutered, and received regular care.

*If you rent, you must provide written approval from your landlord.

COVID-19 protocols:

The Delaware Valley Humane Society Shelter is closed to the public. Staff is there working for the dogs and cats in their care, but not open to the public. Adoptions are still possible – by appointment only. Please call the shelter if you'd like to welcome a dog or cat into your home. We also have resources for pet food if you need assistance during this stressful time.

The Delaware Valley Humane Society, Inc., is a non-profit organization that provides shelter care humanely and compassionately, with the focus on the health, care, and adoption of homeless cats and dogs to desirable homes.

Make your donation HERE.

(607) 563-7780

17420 County Hwy. 23

Sidney, New York