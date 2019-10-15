Community Gun Buy Back Event In Utica Rescheduled

A Community Gun Buy Back event scheduled for Wednesday in Utica has been rescheduled due to potential bad weather.

The event sponsored by the New York State Attorney General's Office and the Utica Police Department will now take place on Friday, October 18th from 10:00 to 2:00 in the upper parking lot of the Parkway Recreation Center.

Guns must be unloaded and placed in a plastic or paper bag or box.

Twenty-five dollars will be paid for non-working or antique firearms, $50 for rifles and shotguns, $75 for handguns and $100 for assault weapons.

Payment will be made by prepaid Debit Card at the site.

For more information, contact the Attorney General's Office at (518) 776-2000.