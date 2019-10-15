Beef Recall Affects Central New York Taco Bell Restaurants

Taco Bell customers in Yorkville, Herkimer, Syracuse and the rest of the Central New York area should be aware of a problem with ground beef.

Taco Bell says it voluntarily recalled 2.3 million pounds of seasoned beef on Friday after a customer found some metal in one of its menu items. The affected beef was removed and discarded Monday. The recall affects Taco Bell restaurants in 21 states across much of the the eastern half of the U.S., including the Northeast region. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has also issued a public health alert on its website.

On the positive side, the USDA confirmed there had been no reports of illnesses, injuries or any adverse reactions due to consumption of the affected beef. Here's the full rundown from the USDA website. The USDA page directs consumers or media to "Dennis Vignieri, President and CEO, Kenosha Beef International, at (262) 859-2272, ext. 1205."

The recall resulted in a shortage of ground beef at many Taco Bell locations.