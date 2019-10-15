Price Chopper Market 32 American Cheese Recall

The cheese recall includes fresh sliced to order, pre-sliced grab and go, and “cheese ends” sold at Price Chopper.

The recalled white and yellow American Great Lakes Cheese were sold in the deli department and packaged under the Market 32 label. The cheese is recalled as it may contain pieces of metal.

The affected products bear the following Batch/UPC Code:

MARKET 32 YELLOW AMERICAN CHEESE – UPC 276675 00000

GRAB N’ GO MARKET 32 YELLOW AMERICAN CHEESE – UPC 225891 00000

GRAB N’ GO MARKET 32 WHITE AMERICAN CHEESE – UPC 22589 000000

FRESH SLICED MARKET 32 YELLOW AMERICAN CHEESE – UPC 225904 00000

FRESH SLICED MARKET 32 WHITE AMERICAN CHEESE – UPC 225914 00000

MARKET 32 WHITE AMERICAN LOAF – UPC 276674 00000

MARKET 32 WHITE AMERICAN CHEESE ENDS – UPC 225975 00000

MARKET 32 YELLOW AMERICAN CHEESE ENDS – UPC 225976 00000

ALL DAY BREAKFAST SANDWICH – PLU 37914

CHEESE BURGER PLAIN – PLU 27613

BACON AMERICAN BURGER – PLU 27599

BREAKFAST EGG CHEESE SANDWICH – PLU 37913

BEN & BILLS EGG CHEESE SANDWICH – PLU 30202

HANDHELD AMERICAN CLUB – PLU 47370

BEN & BILLS GRILL CHEESEBURGER -PLU 30714

BEN & BILLS WESTERN EGG SANDWICH – PLU 30200

BREAKFAST COMBO #1 LOADED – PLU 37889

BREAKFAST COMBO #2 LOADED – PLU 37890

BREAKFAST COMBO #3 LOADED – PLU 37891

BEN & BILLS WESTERN OMELLETTE – PLU 30204

REGULAR WHITE VEGETABLE SUB – UPC – 225975 00000

If you have any of the recalled products, you may return it to your local store for a full refund. For more information, visit greatlakescheese.com or call 440-834-2500.