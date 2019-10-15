Enjoy some quality time with the kids during Fall Fest at Sangertown Square.

Fall Fest is Saturday, October 26th, from 2 pm – 4 pm and includes a variety of fall activities for families like pumpkin painting and an eating contest.

Schedule of Events:

Pumpkin Painting (While supplies last) – 2pm – 4pm

Face Painting by Piercing Pagoda with a donation to St. Jude – 2pm – 4pm

The Pizza “Pie” Eating Contest – 2:30pm

Halloween Costume Contest – 3:30pm

The Halloween Costume Contest has moved from our Trick or Treat Street event on October 31 to Fall Fest at Sangertown Square. Children 12 and under can enter the costume contest for a chance to win in one of three categories: Scariest, Cutest, and Most Creative. The contest begins at 3:30 pm on October 26th in Center Court. Contestants must pre-register by October 24th.