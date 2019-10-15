Heavy Rain Could Cause Flooding In CNY

A strong cold front brings showers back into CNY, and we could see some flooding due to leaves clogging the drains.

The National Weather Service out of Binghamton is calling for locally heavy rainfall Wednesday afternoon-evening mainly east of I-81, as a strong front pivots through the area followed by surface lows merging to our northeast.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued in Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Broome and Delaware Counties:

A strong cold front will move through the area Wednesday afternoon through the evening, with a solid batch of rain and a slight chance of thunder. Rain totals through Wednesday night are forecast to range from 1 to 2 inches, mainly east of Interstate 81 and heaviest towards the Poconos and Catskills. This may cause minor problems in poor drainage areas and also possible localized street flooding where leaves are clogging drains.

Extended Forcast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 58. Light west wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. East wind 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday: Showers, mainly afternoon. High near 63. Southeast wind 9 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers, mainly before 2am. Low around 43. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday: Showers. High near 51. Northwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.