Yahoo Users Can Claim Money If They Were Affected By Data Breach

Roughly three billion people were hit by the Yahoo data breach, which took place from 2013 to 2016.

If you were one of those impacted, you can claim up to $358 or get two years of credit monitoring for free!

According to WKBW, if the settlement if approved by the California courts, Yahoo would be required to give out $117.5 million to users whose names, email addresses and passwords were stolen.

If you want free credit monitoring for two years, you can submit claims at YahooDataBreachSettlement.com.

If you can verify that you already use a credit monitoring service that will be kept for at least one year, you can submit a claim for $100 instead. That total could reach $358 but could be less, depending on how many people submit Yahoo claims.

Here's who is eligible for a claim:

You're a member of the settlement class if:

- You had a Yahoo account between January 1, 2012 and December 31, 2016

- You received a notice about the data breaches

- You're a resident of the US or Israel

If you're eligible, you can submit a claim to receive at least two years of free credit monitoring services or collect $100.

You could earn up to $25,000, too, if you provide proof of out-of-pocket losses or loss of time during the data breaches.

The process could take a year to process. You can submit a claim up until July 20th, 2020.

