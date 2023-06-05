Comedy Juggernaut Bill Burr to Unleash Hilarious Havoc in Central NY
Get ready for a night of unforgettable laughs! One of comedy's biggest stars will be unfiltered and uncensored in Central New York this fall.
Bill Burr will be bringing his special brand of Bostonian rage to Syracuse's Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial on Oct. 3. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9th, at 10am through Ticketmaster.
Syracuse will be the only stop in Upstate New York on Burr's 2023 tour.
Burr is one of the biggest names in contemporary comedy, gaining widespread recognition for his sharp wit and and acerbic, unapologetic observations. He often tackles controversial and thought-provoking subjects with his distinctive angry delivery.
Burr began his standup career in the mid-90s in his home state of Massachusetts, building a dedicated following and releasing several acclaimed standup specials, including "Why Do I Do This?" (2008), "Let It Go" (2010), "You People Are All the Same" (2012) and "I'm Sorry You Feel That Way" (2014).
In addition to his stand-up comedy, Burr has appeared in various television shows and films. He played Patrick Kuby in the hit TV series "Breaking Bad" and had recurring roles in "Chappelle's Show" and "F is for Family," an animated Netflix series that he created and provides the voice for the main character. Burr has also made guest appearances on popular late-night talk shows.
Burr's trademark rants can also be heard on his own podcast, the Monday Morning podcast, available across all mainstream podcast streaming platforms.