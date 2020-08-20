Utica’s Character Coffee Opening a Rome Location

Get ready for some Character, Rome. Utica's Character Coffee is opening a location in the Arts District.

Rome's Character Coffee will make its home in a 4,000 square foot space next to Cinema Capitol. The new location was announced in a Facebook post, "In the meantime, we’re dreaming up 4,000 square feet of our new multi-use and community-oriented space. This space will offer even more than just the specialty coffees and teas you have grown to love." The building is part of Rome's Arts District.

Credit: Character Coffee

The second coffee shop will be in addition to the Genesee Street shop in Utica. Character Coffee says they've already had the chance to partner with their nearby neighbor, The Capitol Theater for events from the Harry Potter Expo to the Annual Oscars Watch Party.

The opening of the new space is still months away, and part of significant development taking place in the Arts District.

In the meantime, if you'd like to sample some of Character's coffee, you can attend any of their upcoming collaborations with Vine and Fig, on August 23 from 9am-1pm, The Copper Easel on August 30 from 9am-12pm, The Fusion Gallery in Lee on September 2, from 5pm-7pm. You can always try the Utica location for a drink Monday-Saturday.