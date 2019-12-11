CNY Stores That Wrap Christmas Gifts

If wrapping Christmas presents isn't your thing, then check out where gift wrapping is offered with your on-line order and some spots in-store here in CNY.

RetailMeNot reports that Americans spend about three hours during the holidays wrapping gifts and offers a long list of stores that still offer gift-wrapping services—either for free or for a small price.

Amazon

Online: Prices vary depending on the size and shape of the item, but expect to pay between $3.99 and $5.99. If an item can’t be wrapped due to size or shape, Amazon offers the option of a reusable cloth gift bag.

Apple

Online: $5 for signature gift-wrapping, which includes a red ribbon and a greeting card with your personal message. Plus, you can engrave a custom message on the back of devices for free!

Barnes & Noble

In-store: Free.

Online: $3.99 per item. Plus, you can also add a free gift message of up to 250 characters. This must be done for each item that you want to have gift wrapped.

Bed Bath & Beyond

In-store: Free gift-wrapping station complete with branded boxes, wrapping paper, scissors and tape!

Online: $4.99 per order. Oversize items cannot be gift-wrapped.

Best Buy

In-store: $3 to $6 for a gift bag.

Online: You can order a Best Buy-branded gift box online for $4.99.

Boscov's

In-store: Boscov's offers free gift-wrapping at the courtesy desk in every store!

Gap

In-store: Free for a gift box that you wrap and assemble yourself.

Online: Free for a gift box, but for an additional charge you can get a wrapped box with tissue, ribbon and a gift card.

Jared

In-store: Free box except for special-order Citizen watches.

Online: Again, free. For ship-to-store orders, you must request it at checkout.

JCPenney

In-store: $4 for wrapping paper or a gift bag.

Online: $4 per package and includes silver paper, a white bow and a personalized gift tag. Items over 5 pounds can’t be gift-wrapped. Note: Sephora items purchased on jcpenney.com are not eligible to be gift wrapped.

Kohl’s

Online: $3.95 per box/gift and includes a personalized message and gift receipt.

Macy’s

In-store: Price varies depending on size, location and other factors.

Online: $6 for a white gift box tied with a silky white bow. You also have the option to add a personalized message!

Old Navy

Online: Free personalized message with each order.

Sephora

In-store: Free. Just ask for gift boxes or bags when you check out.

Online: $3 for a gift satchel and $5 for a gift box.

Target

Online: $5.99 per item. Styles include gift boxes or gift bags, depending on the size needed, and feature red, white and bullseye designs.

Things Remembered

Online: $5.95 per gift, which includes pretty wrapping paper, a bow and a personalized card.

Ulta

In-store: Yes. Gift-wrapping is available January through October and gift boxes in November and December.

Online: $3.95 for a box with a bow and personalized message.

Victoria’s Secret

Online: $6 for gifts packed in the signature pink box with a ribbon and card, or pay $3 for the aforementioned supplies—only you’ll need to do the wrapping. There are 3 options: the small holds a bra and a panty set or chemise, the medium holds a pair of bottoms and a top and the large holds a robe, a lounge top and bottom.

If we missed any, please let us know at CindyMcMullen@961theeagle.com. We'll gladly add it to the list.