E. coli Outbreak Linked To Fresh Express Salad Kit

The CDC has issued a food safety alert after eight people became sick with E. coli in a multistate outbreak. Three are hospitalized, and one person developed kidney failure.

The E. coli outbreak has been linked to the Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp chopped salad kit. The CDC warns you not to eat the salad with this identifying information: UPC 0 71279 30906 4, beginning with lot code Z, and a best-before date up to and including 07DEC19. This information is printed on the front of the bag in the top right corner.

CDC

You're encouraged to throw the salad away. Even if some of the kit was eaten and no one got sick. Wash and sanitize drawers or shelves in refrigerators where the salad kit was stored.

An investigation is underway to determine what ingredient in the salad kit was contaminated. Romaine lettuce is one of the ingredients in the salad kit. Still, they don't know if this outbreak is related to a current outbreak linked to romaine lettuce from the Salinas, California, growing region.

Symptoms of E. coli Infection