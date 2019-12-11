55,000 Pounds Of Popular Breakfast Burritos Recalled In CNY

Plastic pieces have been found in EL MONTEREY Signature BURRITO EGG, SAUSAGE & CHEESE, causing a huge recall.

Ruiz Food Products Inc. has recalled 55,013 pounds of frozen, not ready-to-eat breakfast burrito products containing eggs, sausage, and cheese because they could be contaminated with pieces of plastic.

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries, but there have been customer complaints involving pieces of white, semi-rigid plastic found in the product.

The frozen breakfast burritos were produced on October 15, 2019, and include:

3.38-lb. Value Pack, containing 12 individually wrapped, 4.5-oz. “EL MONTEREY Signature BURRITO EGG, SAUSAGE & CHEESE” with a “Best if Used By” date of 01/15/2021 and a lot code of 19288.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST 45694” printed on the value pack bag and the individual wrappings, next to the lot code. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.