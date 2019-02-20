CNY Online Job Fair Featuring The Pines At Utica

Townsquare Media is helping the Central New York Workforce get back on the job or find a better one. It’s the CNY Online Job Fair featuring open positions at The Pines At Utica.

Please read the descriptions and click the 'Apply Now' button for each position. Any questions or comments about the positions can be sent to The Pines At Utica.

It is our mission to provide our residents and their families with superior care delivered by staff dedicated to the principles of kindness, compassion, service, and excellence in an environment where individuality, dignity, and value of those who are served, as well as those who serve, is nurtured and appreciated. We believe that life, at all stages and with all of its challenges, is a precious gift to be shared and celebrated. It is our privilege to participate in the lives of our residents, their friends and families by offering them not only physical but emotional care, comfort, and support.

Open Positions

Nursing

RN Wound Care/ Staffing Educator

The Pines at Utica Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation is looking to recruit an RN Wound Care Nurse/Clinical Educator to provide comprehensive wound assessments and plan of care including goals, implementation of treatment, evaluation and outcomes for patients throughout the facility along with ensuring that mandated in-service training is completed by all staff.

RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES:

Provides patient, family and staff education regarding wound management, prevention of pressure ulcers, support surfaces, dressing selections and other therapies. Is a resource person for physicians wound team and clinical staff.

This position will develop, coordinate and direct the infection control program and its activities in accordance with the current federal, state and local standards, guidelines, and regulations that govern such programs.

Schedules mandated in-services on an annual basis. Secures appropriate and qualified trainers as necessary.

Prepares and updates annual calendar of in-servicing topics.

Coordinates orientation of all new employees to meet state and federal requirements.

Keeps records of attendance at in-services for all staff to ensure compliance with facility policies.

Must be current licensure as a professional nurse in NY State required.

Minimum of one year nursing administration preferred.

Knowledge, ability and awareness of reviewing all sources and means of spread of infection and current modes of prevention.

Ability to work hours as scheduled based on the requirements of the position/assignments. On call as necessary.

Certification as WOCN, CWCN or CWS strongly preferred.

Prior wound care experience preferred.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Ability to read, write and comprehend English and to follow oral and written instructions.

Interest in the needs of the aged and the chronically ill, with the ability to work with all residents' special needs.

Ability to work hours as scheduled based on the requirements of the position/assignments.

Registered Nurse licensed in the State of employment.

Minimum of one year of education or experience in geriatric nursing or rehabilitation preferred.

Knowledge of nursing theory and practice, including the administration of medications.

CPR certified.

On-call as necessary.*

RN Unit Manager

PRIMARY FUNCTIONS:

Verifies that the resident's physician and family are notified when there is a significant clinical development in the resident's condition or if the resident requires immediate medical care.

Responsible for yearly written evaluations of all unit personnel and accurately documents their strengths, weaknesses and the steps taken to improve their performance. Such evaluations become part of the employee's permanent records and shall be used as the basis for determining continued employment and promotional opportunities.

Assumes independent responsibilities for documenting disciplinary concerns for unit staff, including reprimands, oral and written warnings and recommending the suspension or discharge of an employee.

Directs proper handling of resident care emergencies, as well as monitoring glucometer and emergency sign off sheets.

Makes unit rounds and communicates with unit staff concerning new admissions and acutely/seriously ill residents.

Monitors appointments/consults and checks daily census and acuity.

Ensures availability of supplies and ensures that all equipment is in proper working order.

Assumes responsibility for receipt of all narcotic deliveries. Reports any missing narcotics and/or discrepancies in narcotics to ADNS. Performs narcotic rounds bi-monthly.

Responsible for removal of any medications from the emergency drug box.

Provides for replacement according to facility policy.

Ensures the proper completion of accident/incident documentation and notification to DNS. Performs safety rounds every day.

Attends Resident Care Conferences for unit residents.

Reports changes in condition and weight to Resident Care Coordinator and Dietician, as well as monitoring daily I&O.

Responsible 24 hours per day, 7 days a week for all residents and staff on assigned unit.

Coordinates and/or completes required paperwork for the care planning process including MDS, RAPS, RAP modules, interims, new admits/annuals, etc. (Sections may be delegated to licensed nursing members as appropriate. However, the unit manager will be ultimately responsible for timely completion and accuracy).

Monitors once a month matrices and quarterly completion of MDS.

Effectuates management systems on unit to carry forward the care plan into daily operations.

Responsible for assigning the duties and responsibilities for all shifts.

Participates in developing quality assurance and CQI approaches to care delivery and assists in ongoing quality assurance of resident care documentation.

Responsible for ensuring staff attendance at all mandatory in-services and for providing ongoing training as needed.

Must comply with infection control principles on the unit and for follow up of infection control issues on the unit as identified by the infection control nurse.

Makes decisions concerning unit staffing, which includes replacing call-outs and reassigning personnel when appropriate.

Performs pharmacy rounds every month, in addition to rounds with MDs.

Ensures yearly follow up by psychiatrist.

Processes PT, OT and ST requests.

Follows all Restraint Reduction protocols.

Assures completion of W-10s.

Responsible for change of shift reports and supervisors reports.

Forwards discontinued narcotics to ADNS.

Assumes other duties as assigned by the DNS/ADNS.

Maintains a professional appearance and mannerisms according to established facility standards.

Attends weekly rehabilitation meetings.

Assists with planning and educational needs of specialty units.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

Can move intermittently throughout the day, proper body mechanics required - bending, stooping, turning, stretching and reaching above the shoulders is involved.

Can cope with the mental, emotional and physical stress of the position.

Can see and hear, or use prosthetics that will enable these senses to function adequately to assure that the requirements of this position can be fully met.

Must function independently, have flexibility, personal integrity, and the ability to work effectively with residents, personnel, support agencies and outside agencies.

Must be in good health and display emotional stability.

Can lift a minimum of 25 lbs.

Nursing Supervisor

MAJOR PURPOSE:

Responsible for the general overseeing of the facility's operations and management including providing optimal care, communicating the facility's policies and ensuring the general order, safety and cleanliness of the facility. Follows all health, sanitary and infection control policies and maintains established standards of practice set forth by the facility's administration and Nursing policies and procedures.

LPN

PRIMARY FUNCTIONS:

Holds daily shift report with nursing assistants assigned to the unit prior to the start of the shift. Reviews written daily assignments for each resident on assigned unit. Assures assignments are completed before the end of the shift.

Makes rounds on assigned residents at least once every two hours.

Administers medication and treatments according to the physician's orders. Assumes responsibility for ordering medications.

Collaborates with Care Plan Coordinator to develop and maintain nursing care plans and update these plans on a monthly basis or more often if the resident's condition changes.

CNA

MAJOR PURPOSE:

Performs routine tasks as assigned by the Charge Nurse and provides assistance to professional nursing staff in order to meet the personal needs and comfort of the resident. Follows all health, sanitary and infection control policies and maintains established standards of practice set forth by the facility's administration and Nursing Policies and Procedures.

PRIMARY FUNCTIONS:

Observes residents and reports to the charge nurse immediately if any unusual conditions/accidents/incidents occur.

Assists with serving meal trays; feeds residents that need assistance' documents food consumed for each resident assigned.

Passes out nourishment and water pitchers.

Cares for clean/soiled linen.

Maintains clean and orderly resident rooms daily and assures that the call light cord is within easy reach of the resident at all times.

Makes rounds on assigned residents including physical head count of assigned resident at the beginning of each shift and every 2 hours thereafter.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Preferably a high school graduate or equivalent.

Must be able to communicate in English and have the ability to follow verbal and written instructions.

Interest in the nursing needs of the aged and the chronically ill with the ability to work with both.

Ability to work with supervisors, co-workers and facility staff in the performance of duties.

Ability to observe proper safety and sanitary techniques.

Ability to work hours as scheduled based on the requirements of the position/assignment.

Certified Nursing Assistant consistent with the State Public Health Code.

Registered in accordance with state and federal regulations.

Additional information

National Health Care Associates has been providing high quality healthcare throughout the Northeast since 1984 in the states of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Vermont. We are always looking for the best talent to complement the teams in our 40-center network.

We understand that our success is directly linked to the compassion, commitment and longevity of our employees.

Setting the Standard in Comfort and Care

The Pines at Utica Center for Health & Rehabilitation welcomes you, and thanks your for choosing our center for your healthcare needs. An exceptional community healthcare resource for many years, we exceed expectations in meeting the needs of individuals who require short-term skilled nursing care. Our staff of concerned and dedicated professionals is committed to helping everyone through providing support and guidance on a one-to-one basis.

Whether you join us for a brief stay or call us your home, we want you to feel as comfortable as you would amongst family, while receiving care such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, or speech therapy. The Pines at Utica Center for Health & Rehabilitation also provides a myriad of medical services including pulmonary rehabilitation, heart failure services for CHF, cardiac recovery, amputee rehabilitation, stroke rehabilitation and wound care management to name a few.