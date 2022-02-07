Clough Elementary And Rome School District Offices On Lockout
Clough Elementary School and the Rome City School District Offices are currently in a “Lockout”.
No one is allowed to enter the building at this time.
WIBX is working to find out what caused the lockout and we’ll bring you more information as we get it.
