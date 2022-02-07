Clough Elementary And Rome School District Offices On Lockout

The City of Utica Police Department in Utica, New York has released its Top Ten Most Wanted List for the month of February 2022.





Several of those listed have previously been featured in separate posts about individual crimes, on a previous wanted list, or as the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.





The reader is reminded that all persons, either suspected of or arrested in connection to, a crime, are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.





Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of the individuals listed is asked to call police or the local Crime Stoppers.





The Utica Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division can be reached at: (315) 223.3510.



