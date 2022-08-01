26-Year-Old Woman Charged with Murder in Tupper Lake

A woman is under arrest, facing a murder charge, after the death of a woman in Tupper Lake.

New York State Police say 26-year-old Alexa J. Gallagher of Tupper Lake was taken into custody on Thursday, July 28, 2022 following an investigation into an alleged homicide that took place earlier that same day.

Troopers and members of the Tupper Lake Police Department were called to a home on Lakeview Avenue at approximately 12:55pm on July 28, 2022 and found the victim deceased when they arrived. Gallagher was identified as a suspect immediately and taken into custody. The NYSP says that at not time was there a threat to public safety.

Gallagher was formally arrested at 2:14pm and charged with Murder in the Second Degree. She was arraigned in the Tupper Lake Town Court and sent to the Franklin County Jail without bail.

The victim was identified as 51-year-old Melissa Guisewhite of Tupper Lake.

The investigation is continuing. The State Police say anyone who may have information that might be helpful to the investigation should call them at: (518) 873.2750.

Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

