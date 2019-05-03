Clinton McDonald’s Caboose Will Have New Life

What will the future hold for the former caboose that called the Clinton McDonald's home for over 40 years?

This red caboose took a trip to it's new home to the Erie Canal Campground located in St. Johnsville. Rome Sentinel reports that the new owners of the 30-year-old conversation piece plan on make it an 1860s era cabin for rent in their recreation trailer park.

Some rails and tracks are already set up at the Arduinis’ Erie Canal Campground, Shelley said, so the old McDonald Railroad caboose already had a place to rest and get comfortable at its new location. It will sit with its “sister” caboose, which also has a “loft,” a cabin and two campers located on Saint Johnsville’s Bridge Street."

The restoration project will take place this summer, and the Rome Sentinel has more info on the project.